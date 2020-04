EMBED >More News Videos A second suspect was arrested in connection with the cellphone store robbery that led to NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen's friendly fire death.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A judge has denied the release of two inmates charged in connection with the death of a NYPD officer because of COVID-19 concerns.A Queens Supreme Court Justice says Christopher Ransom and Jagger Freeman must remain at Rikers.The men are accused of an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill that led to the friendly fire death of Detective Brian Simonsen.----------