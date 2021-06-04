Innocent bystander shot as gunmen exchanged gunfire from cars on Staten island

The shooting was reported outside a pizzeria at 430 Jersey Avenue just before 6 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old victim was shot in the arm during the crossfire.
He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center and was said to be stable.
The vehicles involved in the shooting are described as a grey Nissan sedan and a light blue BMW.
Few other details were released.
Community leaders demand action as violent crime surges 22% in New York City
