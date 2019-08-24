Innocent person killed when police chase in Union County ends with deadly crash in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An innocent person was killed when a police chase in New Jersey ended in a car crash early Saturday morning.Officials said it started when police in Hillside, Union County, started pursuing a Nissan Altima occupied by three men.The chase crossed county lines and ended in Newark, where the Nissan slammed into a Mustang, sending it crashing into a utility pole, at the intersection of Bragaw Avenue and Aldine Street around 3:00 a.m.The innocent victim, who was trapped in his car, was pronounced dead at the scene.Two of the men in the pursued car were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries, and a third was taken into police custody. Police have not released their identities nor the victim's.Police have not announced charges at this time.Stanley Okeke, who was near the scene of the crash, said he saw someone being taken into police custody."The ambulance and the fire service everybody, the police department. They were all here and it was really crazy out here," he said.An investigation is ongoing.----------