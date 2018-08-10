A cab driver has been arrested and charged with assault after a road rage dispute with a family in Midtown this week.The incident was reported in the 100 block of 35th Street just before 4 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.Alyssa Jenna Mallett, 25, is accused of getting into a fight with a couple, punching the woman in a Nissan Rogue in the face and pulling her hair.Officials say bystanders rushed in to help and to break up the fight when they saw what was happening.Authorities say Mallett then got back into her cab and proceeded to ram the Nissan while two children -- an 11-year-old girl and a 2-week-old girl -- were inside at the time.The couple then drove in front of Mallett -- blocking her path -- and she rammed the Nissan again, police said.Bystanders gathering around the scene tried to pull her out -- including a person who hung onto the taxi -- as she continued along 35th Street.Mallett was taken into custody without incident. She is facing charges of assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief and her TLC license has been suspended, pending the outcome of the case.The woman and a man in the Nissan were treated at the scene and the two children were not hurt.Police are looking at video recorded by a bystander as part of their investigation.----------