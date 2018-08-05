Police searching for missing mother of 5 from the Bronx

(Photo from Fairfax County, Va. Police)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Authorities are searching for a mother from the Bronx who has been missing since leaving on a trip to Philadelphia over a week ago.

Police say 50 year-old Vianela Tavera, a mother of five, has not been in contact with her family since July 28. They reported her missing.

On Monday, her SUV was located in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Police found the vehicle after initially responding to a report of a man in the SUV possibly in need of medical attention.

Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Luis E. Negron-Martinez.

After obtaining a search warrant, crime scene detectives found a handgun and other items in Tavera's SUV.

Negron-Martinez was arrested for grand larceny (stolen auto) and possession of a concealed weapon. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held on no bond.

The investigation indicated that Negron-Martinez and Tavera knew each other.

Police believe the woman made it to her destination, but that she may have been harmed. The NYPD has her listed as "endangered missing".

Fairfax County Police are working closely with the NYPD, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police in the search for Tavera.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact polce at 703-691-2131.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing womansearchBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man jumps out of UWS restaurant freezer, attacks employees
Man charged with killing co-worker after dispute at gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico rescued
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
More News