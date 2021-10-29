halloween

Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.
EMBED <>More Videos

Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display

An Iowa home is transporting you straight into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.

Sandy and John Selby have been transforming their Des Moines house with a different theme each year.

This year, they chose a haunted Hogwarts.

They built and created it all themselves, from the Hogwarts Express steam train to the classic characters.

Dozens of people stop by their home every night to see the creation.

The Selbys don't charge to see their Halloween display.

Any donations they receive go to the Salvation Army.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthalloweenharry potter
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
Cannabis candy found in NJ child's trick-or-treat bag, police say
Suspects disguised as trick-or-treaters attempt armed robbery in NYC
Everything we know about 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Village Halloween Parade haunts NYC's streets once again
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News