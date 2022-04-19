Child rape suspect fights off 2 officers, injures them, at NYC homeless shelter

Isaiah Metz, 22, who is wanted for child rape, was tracked to the Antonio Olivieri Drop-In Center on West 30th Street just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
When a state police trooper and NYPD officer attempted to arrest him, he fought them off.
Police say he bit the trooper in the arm. The NYPD officer suffered back and shoulder injuries in the scuffle.
EMS responded and transported both officers to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where they were treated and released for their injuries.
Metz fled on foot and police continue to search for him.
Metz is wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Goldsboro, Pennsylvania. He is on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania.
Originally from Harrisburg, PA, Metz was facing 115 charges in York County.
Court documents show Metz facing multiple counts of felony rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13, indecent assault of a child less than 13, sexual abuse of children (photograph, video), sexual abuse of children (child pornography), and misdemeanor corruption of minors.
Metz is facing 50 counts each of sexual abuse of children (photograph, video) and sexual abuse of children (child pornography).
He's described as having dyed red hair, approximately 5'8" tall, approximately 165 lbs, and was last seen wearing black/red pajama pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information in regard to the incident at the homeless shelter is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
