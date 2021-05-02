5 victims in deadly Israel stampede were from Tri-State area

The stampede took place at Mount Meron during Lag BaOmer festivities.
By Mark Osborne
Five victims in Israel stampede were from Tri-State area

ISRAEL -- A fifth victim from the Tri-State area was killed in the stampede at a religious festival in Israel Thursday night.

21-year-old Menachem Knoblowitz of Borough Park, Brooklyn was buried just after dark Saturday night in Jerusalem.

Additionally, Israeli media is identifying 13-year-old Elazar Yitzchok Koltai as a former Passaic, New Jersey resident currently living in Jerusalem.

Of the 45 people killed at Mount Meron, at least four others were from the Tri-State area, including 19-year-old Daniel Morris of Bergenfield, New Jersey.
Josh Einiger has more on a deadly stampede in Israel that claimed at least 45 lives, at least four of which were from the Tri-State area.


At least 10 of the victims were children.

There are growing calls for the establishment of an official commission of inquiry to figure out how such a large crowd was allowed to gather, despite repeated warnings the last few years about safety lapses.

