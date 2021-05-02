5 victims in deadly Israel stampede were from Tri-State area

21-year-old Menachem Knoblowitz of Borough Park, Brooklyn was buried just after dark Saturday night in Jerusalem.
Additionally, Israeli media is identifying 13-year-old Elazar Yitzchok Koltai as a former Passaic, New Jersey resident currently living in Jerusalem.
Of the 45 people killed at Mount Meron, at least four others were from the Tri-State area, including 19-year-old Daniel Morris of Bergenfield, New Jersey.
At least 10 of the victims were children.
There are growing calls for the establishment of an official commission of inquiry to figure out how such a large crowd was allowed to gather, despite repeated warnings the last few years about safety lapses.
ALSO READ: Australian couple stuck in Texas for over a year due to pandemic desperate to go home: 'I'm slowly dying
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip