localish

Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm

EMBED <>More Videos

Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm

PHILADELPHIA -- Chef Maria Forte grew up in Italy, where her mother had a restaurant for years.

In Philly, she was a fixture on the Italian restaurant scene, opening a few noted spots before retiring during the pandemic with Cucina Forte in Bella Vista.

At every stop along the way, Mexican immigrant Juana Franco was with her, for more than 20 years - starting as a dishwasher, then becoming a cook, and eventually running the kitchen.

When Maria left Cucina Forte, Franco bought the restaurant from her and changed the name to Cucina Maria.

Today, Franco continues to cook the classic Italian dishes she learned under the tutelage of Maria, and says she is excited to be moving into the next phase as owner-chef.

Cucina Maria | Facebook | Instagram
768 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-408-0020
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Cucina Maria continues legacy of originator, with protégé at the helm
Huff and Puff BBQ is serving up vegan options like Smoked Watermelon
Couple discovers '60s-era time capsule during home repair
Black woman-owned bookstore in Chicago
TOP STORIES
Hochul's 1st day: Ceremonial swear-in, speech to New Yorkers
Cuomo clemency pick, Brink's getaway driver, sparks outrage
Bystander shot during dispute near Penn Station: Police
77-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 after testing positive on cruise
3 Houston-area emergency rooms close due to surge
Hawaii governor urges visitors to stay home amid COVID surge
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Show More
AccuWeather: Henri departs, heat & humidity return
Propane tanks fuel stubborn fire at industrial building in Jersey City
Auto shop employee killed, another injured in NYC shooting
Mayor leaves door open to resuming rained-out NYC homecoming concert
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
More TOP STORIES News