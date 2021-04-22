Education

New Rochelle High School senior accepted to 5 Ivy League schools

By Eyewitness News
NY high school senior accepted to 5 Ivy League schools

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A high school student in Westchester County didn't just get into one Ivy league college -- she got into five.

New Rochelle High School senior Rachel Rivera was accepted at 17 schools in all.

It comes as no surprise. Rivera says she has a 101.9 GPA.

She is the co-founder of a group that mentors younger students about science research. Rivera is also a member of the school superintendent's leadership group.

Despite this, she says she was shocked when the acceptance letters rolled in.

"My parents were very excited, they had seen how hard I worked in high school, so it was really nice to see how everything paid off, but it was super grateful and really surprised," Rivera said.

Rivera says she has narrowed down her choices to her top three: Yale, Stanford and Columbia University.

She says she will decide by May 1. Rivera says all of the schools are offering nearly a free ride.

She wants to bring diversity and more women into the sciences. In fact, Rivera plans to be a cardiologist.

