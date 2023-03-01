Georgia football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed in a car wreck in Athens early Sunday morning, the university confirmed in a statement. Kemberly Richardson has more.

Arrest warrant out for NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter after NJ native killed in crash

ATHENS, Georgia (WABC) -- An arrest warrant is out for the former college football player believed to be a top overall prospect in the NFL draft in connection to the death of his teammate, a New Jersey native.

Jalen Carter is a defensive tackle with the Georgia Bulldogs and is a projected top pick in this year's NFL draft.

Athens, Georgia, police are now alleging Carter was racing before the Jan. 15 crash that killed teammate Devin Willock, a New Milford native, and a recruiting staffer for the University of Georgia.

Carter is wanted on a charge of reckless driving and racing by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Their investigation found that Carter was allegedly street racing with Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15.

Both LeCroy, a Georgia staffer, and Devin Willock were killed. Their Ford Expedition was traveling at around 104 mph and LeCroy's blood alcohol concentration was 0.197.

Carter is the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He is not participating in the workout portion of this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis but will conduct interviews with teams and undergo a physical.

UGA head football coach Kirby Smart released the following statement:

"The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy."

