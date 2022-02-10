Man charged with sexually abusing children in Connecticut

Norwalk police say 44-year-old Jean Bernard had inappropriate contact with at least two juveniles, and they fear there may be more victims.
Authorities say the Special Victim's Unit received numerous reports about Bernard in January, alleging the activity had occurred over several years.
The ensuing investigation led to warrants for Bernard's arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.
Anyone with additional information or who believes they may be a victim is urged to call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.
