Jersey City mall re-opens following Friday shooting

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mall in New Jersey re-opened Saturday after two people were shot.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday inside the food court at the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City.



One victim was shot in the stomach and another one was shot in the arm. The victims are in critical, but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center. The victims walked into a hospital separately on their own.

The Jersey City Police Department evacuated the mall quickly. It is unclear whether the shooter has been apprehended, or if he is one of the victims. Police are currently looking at surveillance to determine what happened.

Many people reportedly ran into stores for cover. No one else was injured.

The motive of the shooting is unclear, but officials are looking into whether it was gang-related.

Officials are not saying if a weapon was recovered or how many shots were fired.

The mall was scheduled to reopen at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting prompted Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop to call for changes in federal gun laws.

He said Saturday that "Years ago, a fistfight at the mall was a fistfight at the mall" without fear of someone carrying an illegal gun.

