Ocean County, NJ boro passes new rules to help curb bad beach behavior

By
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A borough on the Jersey Shore passed sweeping new beach and boardwalk rules Tuesday in response to what the boro's mayor called a "tide of disrespect."

Mayor Paul Kanitra pinned the changes on people who live elsewhere but go to Point Pleasant Beach and cause problems.

"Those who come here to disrespect our town, our residents and our natural resources should take this as a clear message that we have the resolve to do whatever is necessary to stop you from your heinous behavior," Kanitra said.

The borough is home to the popular Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

Kanitra said groups of young people set up impromptu beach parties during which they drink, smoke and play loud music and then leave the beach trashed.

Residents say the problem is widespread.

The new ordinance prevents people from bringing large coolers on the beach where they hide drugs and alcohol.

Residents believe steps like these are appropriate.

Also, as part of the new rules, the beach is now closed after 7 p.m. and is only open for walking on the shore, fishing, surfing, or diving.

