2020 presidential election

Joe Biden has testy exchange with auto worker over gun rights, 2nd Amendment

DETROIT -- Joe Biden has faced down a pro-gun worker in a testy exchange over his plan to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

Biden spoke at an auto plant in Detroit on Tuesday and then was confronted by a worker in a hard hat who accused him of "actively trying to end our Second Amendment right." Biden used an expletive to tell the worker he was "full of" it and hushed an aide who was trying to end the conversation.

Biden went on to say he supports the Second Amendment but added: "Do you need 100 rounds?"

The worker pointed to a "viral video" in which he alleged Biden said he would take away people's guns. Biden replied that he "did not say that" and that the video was "lying."

Biden otherwise received an overwhelmingly positive response from construction workers while courting the union vote in a final push as Michigan residents vote in the presidential primary.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichigansecond amendmentgun controljoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary on June 23
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News