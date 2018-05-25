Mistrial declared in corruption case of ex-Nassau Executive Ed Mangano

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager has more on the mistrial declared in the corruption case of Ed Mangano.

Eyewitness News
GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) --
After nine days of deliberations, a judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the corruption case against former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Jurors sent several notes since receiving the case on May 14, saying they were unable to reach a consensus. Each time, the judge ordered them to resume.

Earlier this week, they reported that deliberations had fallen into cursing and name calling, prompting the Manganos' attorneys to ask for mistrial based upon a toxic environment in the deliberating room. The judge declined that request.

On Monday, the judge permanently replaced a sick juror with an alternate, meaning deliberations had to start again at square one.

"There were heated discussions, impassioned discussions," that alternate juror said. "People were passionate about their opinions."

Then, on Thursday, a note from the jury foreman read, "I can no longer carry out my duties as a juror, and I wish to be excused. That was said to be the turning point in the 12-week trial.

After consulting with both prosecutors and the defense, all parties will be back in court June 28 to set a new trial date.

"Words can't describe the emotional hurt and pain and suffering that a trial puts on one and one's family and one's loved ones," Mangano said. "It is truly a sentence in and of itself."

Mangano was accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks to help restaurateur Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans, while Mangano's wife was charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job.

"I'm going to look at this as the glass is half full instead of half empty," Linda Mangano said. "And I really have to say that I have learned throughout this whole thing that sometimes, in the darkest times of your life, you realize how blessed you are."

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto was found not guilty on all counts last week. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, originally said his client "got nothing of any consequence" from Singh, who he said had a "dark side."

The Manganos say they were longtime friends with Singh, and that any favors were because of their personal ties.

Singh testified against the men and was the government's star witness, saying he rented a building to Mangano at a discount and gave his office free food.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alertsjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
corruptioned manganopoliticsNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Nassau County Executive back in court in corruption case
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News