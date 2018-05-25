GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) --After nine days of deliberations, a judge on Thursday declared a mistrial in the corruption case against former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Jurors sent several notes since receiving the case on May 14, saying they were unable to reach a consensus. Each time, the judge ordered them to resume.
Earlier this week, they reported that deliberations had fallen into cursing and name calling, prompting the Manganos' attorneys to ask for mistrial based upon a toxic environment in the deliberating room. The judge declined that request.
On Monday, the judge permanently replaced a sick juror with an alternate, meaning deliberations had to start again at square one.
"There were heated discussions, impassioned discussions," that alternate juror said. "People were passionate about their opinions."
Then, on Thursday, a note from the jury foreman read, "I can no longer carry out my duties as a juror, and I wish to be excused. That was said to be the turning point in the 12-week trial.
After consulting with both prosecutors and the defense, all parties will be back in court June 28 to set a new trial date.
"Words can't describe the emotional hurt and pain and suffering that a trial puts on one and one's family and one's loved ones," Mangano said. "It is truly a sentence in and of itself."
Mangano was accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks to help restaurateur Harendra Singh obtain guaranteed loans, while Mangano's wife was charged with accepting a $450,000 no-show job.
"I'm going to look at this as the glass is half full instead of half empty," Linda Mangano said. "And I really have to say that I have learned throughout this whole thing that sometimes, in the darkest times of your life, you realize how blessed you are."
Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto was found not guilty on all counts last week. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, originally said his client "got nothing of any consequence" from Singh, who he said had a "dark side."
The Manganos say they were longtime friends with Singh, and that any favors were because of their personal ties.
Singh testified against the men and was the government's star witness, saying he rented a building to Mangano at a discount and gave his office free food.
