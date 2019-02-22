Judge in Statue of Liberty climbing case determined to see things from climber's perspective before sentencing

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The judge sentencing the Statue of Liberty climber is determined to see things from her perspective.

In fact, he plans to visit the statue before deciding whether Patricia Okoumou should go to prison.
Okoumou climbed Lady Liberty's pedestal on July 4th, to protest the separation of families at the Southern border.

The judge has even requested a ladder for his visit.

He says he wants to understand any risks and hazards that she caused during the climb.

