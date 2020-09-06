Society

5-year-old honors his hero sanitation workers during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (WABC) -- He may only be 5 years old, but Justin Boomah already realizes that actions speak louder than words.

The Las Vegas resident makes sure that his neighborhood sanitation workers are taken care of during the COVID pandemic.

On trash days, Boomah goes outside and hands out cold water and snacks.

When asked what he loves about sanitation workers, Boomah said, "they save the world."

With his parents' help, he upped the ante during the pandemic and started to hand out care packages.

"So just a thank you to those that that aren't on the news every day, that you don't hear about in the newspaper, that you don't read about on Facebook," Boomah's mother said.

The City of Las Vegas is backing Boomah's acts of kindness by providing a $1,000 grand.

