Vice President Harris, former President Trump both get out of comfort zones while campaigning

Harris and Trump get out of comfort zones while campaigning

Harris and Trump get out of comfort zones while campaigning Christiane Cordero reports on the presidential camapaigns.

Harris and Trump get out of comfort zones while campaigning Christiane Cordero reports on the presidential camapaigns.

Harris and Trump get out of comfort zones while campaigning Christiane Cordero reports on the presidential camapaigns.

WASHINGTON -- Both presidential candidates got out of their comfort zones Wednesday.

Former President Trump took questions during a town hall held by Spanish-speaking network, Univision.

Vice President Harris rallied again in Pennsylvania, before sitting down with Fox News.

In suburban Pennsylvania Wednesday, Vice President Harris pitched common ground to an audience of mostly Republicans.

"At stake in this race are the democratic ideals that our founders and generations of Americans before us have fought for," Harris said.

Harris continued to blast Trump as a threat to democracy at the rally and during a contentious interview with Fox News, a network that frequently criticizes her and praises her opponent.

"You have been Vice President for three and a half years, so, what are you turning the page from?" said Bret Baier, Fox News Host.

"Well, first of all, turning the page from the last decade in which we have been burdened with the kind of rhetoric coming from Donald Trump that has been designed and implemented to divide our country and have Americans literally point fingers at each other," Harris said.

She repeatedly turned attention to Trump, calling into question his mental fitness.

Trump, taking questions from Latino-Americans at a Univision town hall, was asked about January sixth.

Regarding the violent mob that injured police officers, vandalized the capitol, and called for the hanging of Mike Pence if he certified the election results, Trump said, "This was a tiny percentage of the overall, which nobody sees and nobody, nobody shows. But that was a day of love."

When asked if he could explain his gun control policy to the parents of school shooting victims, Trump doubled down on the second amendment.

"We have a Second Amendment and right to bear arms, essentially, and I'm very strongly an advocate of that," Trump said.

On reproductive rights, Trump suggested some states need to redo the exceptions on abortion laws and coined himself as the father of IVF which Harris said was bizarre.