NYPD sergeant charged after opening fire inside Flushing karaoke bar

NYPD sergeant charged after opening fire inside Queens karaoke bar

FLUSHING, Queens -- An off-duty NYPD sergeant is accused of opening fire at a Queens karaoke bar.

Raymond Wong, 45, who works at the 94th Precinct in Brooklyn, is facing assault charges.

Investigators say he was involved in a dispute at the Prince Street, Flushing, bar Monday around 5 a.m. and may have been assaulted.

That's when he fired several shots.

No one was hurt.



Sergeant Wong has been suspended for 30 days without pay.

Three other men are in custody and charges are pending.

