New Alidoro sandwich features iconic Katz deli pastrami, celebrates 1st subway trip from city hall

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is teaming up with sandwich shop Alidoro and the iconic Katz's deli to create a special sandwich.
It's called the 1904 which celebrates the year the first subway train departed City Hall station.
The sandwich will feature Katz's famous pastrami with garlic confit cream, calabrian chili pepper dijon slaw and aged provolone on a rye sourdough roll.
It's served in a wrapper of a New York City subway map.
You can purchase the tasty treat at all Alidoro's locations.
Customers will also have a chance to win a $50 subway fare prize.
