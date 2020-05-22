Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart surprise Philadelphia nurse with $10K

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6203962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> See the full interview as Jimmy Kimmel and Kevin Hart surprise a Philadelphia nurse.

PHILADELPHIA -- Jimmy Kimmel has been honoring health care heroes who are on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic and this week he saluted a Philadelphia nurse.Natasha Lewis, a mother of four, works at the health center in Germantown caring for the underserved."I love my work. I've been a registered nurse for over 10 years. I love educating. I love taking care of my patients," Lewis said.Lewis said, while it was tough in the beginning of the crisis, her team is staying strong."Without them, I don't know how I would be able to do it," Lewis said.Kimmel brought on a friend of his who is from Lewis' neighborhood - actor Kevin Hart.The comedian wanted to personally thank Lewis for everything she is doing for the community."I've been made aware of all the amazing things that you are doing. I think for Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, to have individuals like yourself and the team like the one you have that are doing positive things, that's as dope as dope can be to me," Hart said. "This is a big moment for me, too."To show their appreciation, Kimmel arranged with the company Beyond Meat to surprise Lewis with $10,000.The company is also sending meals to her nursing unit and making a donation to Feeding America in her honor.Lewis also runs a coat drive every year for those in need.When he heard that, Hart said he can send over coats for the drive, but they would all be a size small, a joke about his height."I don't want any complaints. 'Who sent all these little jackets?'" Hart said.Lewis said that's not a problem.Kimmel then came up with the idea that he and Hart could send Lewis some coats to auction to raise awareness for the coat drive.In her spare time, Lewis also makes t-shirts.She was wearing one during the interview that read "Nurse Natasha" within a Superman symbol.