Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft to file racial profiling lawsuit against NYC hotel

The family of Keyon Harrold Jr. will hold a press conference on Wednesday to announce the filing of a racial profiling lawsuit against Arlo Hotels and Miya Ponsetto.
Video shot by the teen's father, musician Keyon Harrold, went viral after the incident in December.
The family says Arlo Hotel management did not support them after Ponsetto allegedly attacked the teen. Her phone was later found in an Uber.
RELATED | Black teen accused of stealing phone in viral incident at NYC hotel says he's shell shocked
Ponsetto is facing criminal charges in the incident. The NYPD even sent officers to California to search for her in January.
The hotel released a statement after the incident apologizing to the family and acknowledging they could have done more.
Watch: The Harrold family talks to 'GMA':
----------
