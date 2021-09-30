'Keys to Success' brings pianos back to the streets of Manhattan

The group 'Sing For Hope,' placed 10 pianos outside Liberty Plaza on Wednesday.
They began putting custom painted pianos in prime locations more than a decade ago, so anyone could make or listen to music outside.
ALSO READ | 3 new FDNY graduates following in fallen fathers' footsteps
However, like so many other things, the program was put on hold because of the COVID pandemic.
"I think that right now after 18, 19 months sitting at home alone for a lot of that it just feels incredible to connect over these instruments," Group Co-Founder Camille Zamora said.
Many of the pianos eventually found permanent homes in places like schools and community centers.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip