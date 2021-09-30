'Keys to Success' brings pianos back to the streets of Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11061991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was graduation day for the FDNY on Wednesday and three new firefighters are children of firefighters who died in the line of duty.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- 'Keys to Success' have returned to the streets of Manhattan.The group 'Sing For Hope,' placed 10 pianos outside Liberty Plaza on Wednesday.They began putting custom painted pianos in prime locations more than a decade ago, so anyone could make or listen to music outside.However, like so many other things, the program was put on hold because of the COVID pandemic."I think that right now after 18, 19 months sitting at home alone for a lot of that it just feels incredible to connect over these instruments," Group Co-Founder Camille Zamora said.Many of the pianos eventually found permanent homes in places like schools and community centers.----------