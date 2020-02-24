How kids can see a Broadway show for FREE on Tuesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Participating Broadway shows are opening their doors to kids for free on Tuesday.
Kids' Night on Broadway is an annual event where kids 18 and under can attend participating Broadway shows for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.
It's an effort to introduce children to the magic of theater.
The following Broadway shows will be participating in the event on Tuesday, February 25:
--Aladdin
--Beetlejuice
--Chicago
--Come From Away
--Frozen
--Jagged Little Pill
--To Killing A Mockingbird
--The Lion King
--Mean Girls
--Moulin Rouge!
--The Phantom of the Opera
--Six
--Wicked
Audience members attending their first Broadway show can visit the show's merchandise counter or ask their usher about getting a commemorative "My First Broadway Show" sticker to wear or place on their Playbill.
A Kids' Night on Broadway ticket also includes restaurant discounts, parking discounts, and more. Select shows will offer in-theatre activities for kids, including talkbacks, and activity books.
For more info go to KidsNight.Broadway
