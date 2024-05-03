Apes ride into Hollywood for premiere of new film 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Apes on horseback rode onto the red carpet to open the world premiere of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in Hollywood. This is the latest film in a franchise that began 56 years ago.

Apes on horseback rode onto the red carpet to open the world premiere of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in Hollywood. This is the latest film in a franchise that began 56 years ago.

Apes on horseback rode onto the red carpet to open the world premiere of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in Hollywood. This is the latest film in a franchise that began 56 years ago.

Apes on horseback rode onto the red carpet to open the world premiere of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in Hollywood. This is the latest film in a franchise that began 56 years ago.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- We are taking you to the world premiere of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." This film is set in the future - and this time around, the apes are now the dominant species on the planet.

Apes on horseback rode onto the red carpet to open the world premiere of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in Hollywood. This is the latest film in a franchise that began 56 years ago.

Owen Teague plays the movie's young hero, Noa. In a dark time, he takes on a dangerous mission, hoping to do the right thing for the future of both apes and humans.

"He's an extraordinarily lovable character," said Teague. "I had a really hard time shaking him afterwards, and I didn't want to see him go, so I'm really hoping that we get to make more of these, and I get to see where he ends up."

Veteran actor William H. Macy is also part of the ensemble cast.

"It's really well-layered, and I played a character who is a bit of a turncoat to the human race," he said.

Then there's Peter Macon, who is thrilled to play a wise and kind orangutan named Raka.

"I really want to pour myself into something as challenging and difficult as this to grow and to move my personal needle as an artist," said Macon.

There's also the "king" himself played with power by Kevin Durand.

"He's trying to save apedom from you stinky humans. You understand?" said Durand, who then added in his character's voice, "You humans mess everything up, kill each other, kill the land. I shall run the world from now on!"

Director Wes Ball talked about the end of this five-year journey.

"We left it all in the field: me, myself, the entire crew," said Ball. "We put everything we had into this, and we hope fans will love it just as much as we do."

You'll see "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" in theaters nationwide beginning May 10.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.