The Sitdown: Kirsten Dunst on Oscar buzz for role in 'The Power of the Dog'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kirsten Dunst is looking for her first Academy Award recognition after a long career that began as a child growing up in New Jersey.She has already earned a nod from The Screen Actors Guild for "The Power of The Dog," which many critics feel was one of the best movies of last year.Dunst grew up in Brick Township, where she started acting at the age of 3. Her long resume includes roles as Spider-Man's girlfriend and one of the cheerleaders in "Bring it On," but the star has also worked for some of the world's greatest filmmakers, including Jane Campion, who directed "The Power of The Dog."Dunst reached deep into her past to create a portrait so compelling an Oscar could be in her future, and she stars opposite her real-life partner, Jesse Plemons."We don't have to work at any chemistry together," she said. "It's just naturally there."She chats with Sandy Kenyon in the latest installment of "The Sitdown."