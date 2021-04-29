Lady Gaga dognappers arrested 2 months after incident that left dog walker shot, wounded, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday confirmed that it has made arrests in connection with the February 24 theft of Lady Gaga's French bulldogs in Hollywood, a violent incident in which the pop singer's dog walker was shot and wounded.

Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support
EMBED More News Videos

Lady Gaga's dog walker is speaking for the first time as he recovers from being shot by thieves who stole the singer's French bulldogs.



Details of the arrests were not immediately disclosed, but the LAPD is expected to release more information later Thursday.

The victim, identified by his hairdresser as Ryan Fischer, was walking the dogs when the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Fischer survived the shooting and the dogs were recovered after Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward in the case.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countydogslapdlady gagadogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC plans to fully reopen July 1, mayor says
Video shows police laughing at violent arrest of 73-year-old woman
NFL Draft: Jets hope for franchise QB, Giants look at best available
NYPD's 'Digidog' returned, 'put down' after viral outrage
Family demanding answers after loved one's coffin found unearthed, open
Synagogue vandalism incidents have Jewish communities on edge
Wake, funeral details released for NYPD officer killed on LIE
Show More
Search on for porch pirate who stole man's cancer meds
Bryce Harper hit in the face with 96.9 mph pitch
8-year-old girl breaks both legs in 6-story jump from NYC fire
Cruises could resume in US by mid-July with vaccinations, CDC says
US vows again to ban menthol flavor in cigarettes
More TOP STORIES News