American Eagle flight from Indianapolis lands safely at LaGuardia after security incident

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A plane traveling from Indianapolis to New York City landed safely at LaGuardia Airport following a security incident.Officials say the incident happened on American Eagle Flight 4817 operating by Republic Airways.The plane landed safely just after 3 p.m."American Eagle flight 4817, operated by Republic Airways with service from Indianapolis to New York (LGA) deplaned on the taxiway at LGA due to a potential security issue. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers deplaned without incident," American Airlines said in a statement.According to Port Authority officials, passengers on Flight 4817 reported suspicious behavior from another passenger.They say the pilot called in an emergency landing for authorities to be on Runway 4.The suspicious passenger is currently being interviewed by police.There were no reported injuries to any passengers or crew members.----------