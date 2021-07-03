LaGuardia Airport debuts July 4th fireworks show

With millions expected to travel nationwide for the weekend, LaGuardia Airport has debuted a Fourth of July show playing on Terminal B's state-of-the-art Water Feature.
With laser projection, lighting and patriotic music, passengers can enjoy the show, complete with fireworks, as they pass through the new terminal.
MORE: Where to find July 4th fireworks in the New York area and what got canceled
The special shows plays twice an hour from now until July 4.
LaGuardia Gateway Partners and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey unveiled the Water Feature back in November.
It's the only installation of its kind located in the country, and the only one of its kind located within an airport globally.
