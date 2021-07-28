coronavirus new york city

Newly renovated LaGuardia Airport hopes to attract travelers amid Delta variant concerns

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC airport hopes to attract travelers with latest renovations

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- With LaGuardia Airport rolling out its latest renovations, officials are hoping for smoother skies amid the turbulence posed by the Delta variant.

At times it seems almost like business as usual -- planeloads of people boarding their flights out of town or visiting, like the Ringerings from Colorado.

Though with urgent concerns over the COVID Delta variant, they were more than a little worried about traveling with their two unvaccinated kids.

"We were careful we made sure we had wipes and sanitizer and kind of told them not to touch anything in the bathroom," Emily Ringering said.

Stewart Steeves of LaGuardia Gateway Partners says the Delta variant has raised a lot of concerns.

ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the New Yorkers who are making the move to Florida.



"It's so hard to predict. We were feeling quite optimistic, now with the Delta variant coming out and the questions that's raising, it's hard to know for sure," Steeves said.

It's been a while since Steeves tried to predict the future.

He's the CEO of the company behind the gleaming new Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport, which replaced a national embarrassment of crumbling infrastructure.

"Three years ago, four years ago, I was like I will never use that airport ever again," Ringering said. "I love this, this is so nice, this is like a dream."

"It's coming back. And we're excited to see it coming back and we're excited to see the reaction of people when they come back to the new LaGuardia," Steeves said.

Terminal B is the beginning of a multibillion-dollar reimagining of LaGuardia Airport, which also includes a new terminal for Delta Airlines and a first-ever airtrain link.
EMBED More News Videos

Port Authority plans to connect the monorail to the Number 7 subway line and the Long Island Rail Road.



And traffic remains a fraction of its former self, barely 40% of pre-COVID levels.

Airlines are coming up with new routes to try to attract anyone willing to fly.

"We see airlines announcing new markets to attract travelers back to aviation and to flying, and new markets that are destinations for families, for tourists, for leisure," said Hersh Parekh of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. "And we also hope to see people coming back to New York because we hope to see tourism return."

It's too soon to tell if the Delta variant will impact the recovery of the travel industry, which is already facing stiff headwinds, but here at LaGuardia Airport, construction continues.

Airport officials are hoping for smoother skies ahead.


national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityqueenscoronavirus new york cityhealthairport newsair travelreopen nyclaguardia airportcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: US could see 4,000 deaths per day by October
Star-studded NYC Homecoming Week concert lineup released
5 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized, 'some quite serious'
NYC mandates weekly testing for unvaccinated municipal workers
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY, NJ have 'substantial' risk of COVID transmission: CDC
Suspect wanted for threatening, robbing 11-year-old girl
Eyewitness News evening update
Beloved 'Bear 211' put down after being hit by vehicle
Man survives transformer explosion on NYC sidewalk
AccuWeather: Spotty storms, cooler
5 unvaccinated NYPD officers hospitalized, 'some quite serious'
Show More
Officer among 4 arrested in attempted child luring case in NJ
Wu-Tang Clan album sale pays off 'Pharma Bro's' court debt
Man injured during explosion in New Jersey home
CDC reverses course on indoor masks in some parts of US
Emotional, captivating testimony on Day 1 of Jan. 6 hearings
More TOP STORIES News