Large fire burning at scrap metal facility in Jersey City

EMBED <>More Videos

Smoke pours from NJ scrap yard fire

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire is burning at a Jersey City scrap metal facility, sending thick black smoke into the air.

The fire broke out at Sims Metal Management just before 11 p.m. Monday and continued burning through the night.

The site is surrounded by water on almost all sides, hampering firefighting efforts.

Callers to FDNY reported smelling smoke in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

The second alarm fire is under control, but firefighters will be hitting hot spots for an extended period of time.



No injuries have been reported.

The facility has been the site of at least six major fires since 2010.

ALSO READ | Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during NYC rooftop party speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhudson countyjersey citybuilding firenew jerseyfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in chest during robbery in NYC subway station: Police
NYPD reflects on George Floyd protests 1 year later
Rabbi threatened on his way to work in NYC
Drug bust linked to senior citizen housing center on Long Island
Family of 24-year-old who fell to death during rooftop party speaks out
Asian man pushed onto subway tracks in Queens
Gunman who opened fire on police arrested, charged
Show More
11-year-old girl who saved brother from choking hailed as hero
Listen: Scientists record humpback whales singing off New York
The Countdown: Belarus flight, Biden prepares for hurricane season, NYC mayoral race
Oil spill spotted along stretch of NJ river
Fla. school under fire for altering photos of girls without permission
More TOP STORIES News