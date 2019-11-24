Crews on scene of water main break in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a major water main break in Brooklyn.

It happened at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday near 5th Avenue and 44th Street in Sunset Park.

The break sent water shooting out of the ground and pouring down the street, flooding 4th Avenue as well as 5th Avenue.

Police are re-directing traffic around the area.

The Department of Environmental Protection has responded to the scene, along with the NYPD and FDNY.

Crews are trying to locate the source of the break and turn off the water.

There are no reports of injuries.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynwater main break
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Teen found dead on tracks may have been subway surfing
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
Show More
Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Student expelled after passing out cannabis gummies on school bus
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
Woman calls 911, 'orders pizza' to signal domestic violence
More TOP STORIES News