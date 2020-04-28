Gunman opens fire inside lounge in Oakland Gardens

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Dramatic video released by police appears to show a gunman opening fire in Queens.Police say a 26-year-old man was leaving Lavoo Cafe after a large fight broke out inside.That's when the gunman opened fire hitting the man in the groin.It happened on February 29th at 2 a.m. inside the lounge on Union Turnpike in Oakland Gardens.The victim was taken to North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital in stable condition.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------