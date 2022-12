Lego Group recreates the Jersey Shore in Lego form

The South Jersey Lego User Group spent the past two years building Tilewood, a recreation of the Jersey Shore made of nothing but Legos.

OAKS, Pa. -- No one knows how many individual Lego pieces make up Tilewood, but the group responsible painstakingly remade the Jersey Shore in Lego form.

And it took them two years.

The build is the latest creation from the South Jersey Lego User Group and is a smash hit any time of year on the convention circuit.