LGBT billboard vandalized at LIRR station in Nassau County

BELLMORE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Police and elected officials in Nassau County are voicing concern after an LGBT billboard was vandalized.

LGBT Network President/CEO David Kilmnick, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen, and police officials held a news conference to address the incident, which happened Monday at the Bellmore LIRR Station.

The LGBT billboard, which displayed information about the group's upcoming "Pride on the Beach" celebration, was ripped apart.

WATCH: LGBT billboard vandalized at LIRR station

Officials said it is the third act of hate on Long Island against the LGBT community in recent months.

They pointed out that hate crimes have surged across the country in the last two years, increasing 17% nationally and 30% in the New York Metropolitan Region according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The "Pride on the Beach" event brings tens of thousands of LGBT individuals and their allies to Long Beach each year.

The MTA issued the following response:

"In response to requests submitted to @LIRR on Twitter this morning, the LIRR immediately removed the damaged advertisement and we are working with our advertising contractor Outfront Media to have it replaced as quickly as possible. The MTA and LIRR have no tolerance for discrimination. The MTA Police are investigating this incident, and notifying and sharing our investigative leads with the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force. Anyone who observes a possible hate crime should call the New York State hate crimes hotline, 1-888-392-3644."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countybellmorepridelgbtqlgbtq pridegay rightslgbt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tornado watch for parts of NJ, PA
Video shows Lyft driver being pummeled by passenger in Queens
Navy pilots report mid-air encounters with UFOs
NJ officer indicted in fatal shooting freed while awaiting trial
Man found to be fatally shot after crashing into home in NJ
Man fatally stabbed during fight at Memorial Day party
6-year-old twins killed in DUI crash, mom charged
Show More
Japanese man dies on flight after swallowing 246 packets of cocaine
Mom gives birth in car while three kids in backseat film
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
'I see you:' Deputy plays peekaboo with bear outside gas station
6, including teens, shot in 2 separate incidents in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News