Assistant scoutmaster charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old boy during Long Island troop meetings

(Shutterstock)

NORTH BELLMORE, Long Island -- Police on Long Island say an assistant scoutmaster has been arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy at several Boy Scouts of America retreats and meetings.

Nassau County police say 26-year-old Jonathan Spohrer was arrested Thursday at his home in North Bellmore after an extensive investigation.

Spohrer is charged with abusing the boy during Boy Scouts retreats at several locations in New York state from January through November of 2018.

Spohrer was arraigned Friday on a charge of second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

Spohrer's attorney, Joseph Carbone Jr., said Saturday that he looks forward to "vigorously defending" the allegations in court.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bellmorenassau countyboy scoutschild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 19-year-old woman's body found inside NJ parking garage
Employee accused of molesting 7-year-old boy in LI supermarket
Marchers protest against NYPD, MTA after subway melee
Police: 5 women attack cab driver with chemical spray in NYC
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
NYPD ready to protect NYC Marathon despite no credible threats
Show More
Survey: 80 percent of woman have been harassed while running
Sunny and cool to start the weekend
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
Man accused of biting, punching 82-year-old mother on LI
Man in custody after attacks on woman, teen boy in NYC
More TOP STORIES News