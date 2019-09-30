Nassau County father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car

By Eyewitness News
FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A father was arrested in Nassau County for allegedly driving drunk with his infant daughter in the car.

Police pulled over 25-year-old Henry Urbina early Sunday morning in Freeport.

Officers say they noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and saw an open container of alcohol in the car.

Urbina was taken into custody, he's now facing several charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, and traffic infractions.

His one-year-old daughter was released to her mother who was also in the vehicle at the time.

