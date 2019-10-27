Long Island man killed in multi-vehicle crash on New Jersey Turnpike

By Eyewitness News
RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man from Long Island was killed in a four-car crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of the western spur in Ridgefield.

New Jersey State Police say a Honda CRV, a Nissan Ultima, a Toyota Highlander, and a box truck all were involved in a collision.

The box truck struck the rear of the Ultima, and a passenger inside the Ultima, a 55-year-old man from Brentwood, was killed.

The victim's identity has not been released. There were no other injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

