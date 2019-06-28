'I killed them with my bare hands,' suspect said of twins to her mom on phone

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A Medford woman has made her first court appearance after the deaths of her 2-year-old twin daughters.Eyewitness News was at East Hampton Town Court Friday morning as 24-year-old Tenia Campbell arrived for her arraignment.Campbell's mother, Vanessa McQueen, said in a written statement to police that she received a call from her daughter around 2 p.m. Thursday hysterically crying, "She kept saying she was sorry, but she didn't want to live anymore."McQueens said that Campbell said that she would kill herself and the babies. While keeping Campbell on the phone, McQueen called 911 for help.As the 911 operator listened, McQueen asked Campbell about the girls and she said, "They are already dead. I killed them with my bare hands." Shortly after, McQueen said Campbell hung up on her.Authorities conducted a county-wide search between Medford to Montauk when they found Campbell's vehicle at a Montauk park around 4 p.m. -- 60 miles away from their home.The children, later identified as Jasmine and Jaida Campbell, were inside the vehicle in cardiac arrest. Police had tried to resuscitate the girls with CPR. They were taken to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where they were pronounced dead.Kerriann Kelly, the Suffolk County District Attorney Office Homicide Unit Borough Chief said that Campbell had yelled at police officers to shoot her, but they were able to apprehend her. She has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.Campbell added that there were "no outward signs of trauma" on the children. The Medical Examiner will perform autopsies to determine how the toddlers died.McQueen added in her written statement that her daughter had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder as a teenager and had been battling depression and anxiety her whole life.She said that she had told her daughter to, "take a break from the kids and let me have them so she could recharge herself, but she always says she can handle it."Campbell also has a 4-year-old son. He is apparently living with his father."Never would have thought she was going through the things she was going through," neighbor Roshonda Campbell said. "She seemed like she had it all together."Campbell is due back in court July 3, but for paperwork only. She faces 25-to-life with respect to each count of second-degree murder, which could be served consecutively because there are separate victims.----------