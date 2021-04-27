West Hempstead Stop & Shop reopens following deadly shooting that killed store manager

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

LI supermarket reopens following deadly shooting

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A grocery store on Long Island that was the scene of a deadly shooting last week has reopened.

The Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Road in West Hempstead, set up memorials both inside and outside the store to honor the workers and their families impacted by the tragedy.

Store manager Ray Wishropp was killed and two other workers injured during the shooting on Tuesday, April 20.
EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang has the latest on a deadly shooting at a Stop & Shop in West Hempstead on Tuesday.



Police say the gunman was 31-year-old store employee Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who was arrested after four-hour manhunt.

Wilson was arraigned on one count of 2nd degree murder and four counts of attempted murder.
EMBED More News Videos

31-year-old Gabriel Dewitt Wilson, who authorities say has a history of mental illness, was arraigned this morning.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countywest hempsteadnew yorkdeadly shootingshootingsupermarketman killedgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disturbing details revealed after DOC captain charged in inmate's suicide
NY high school student killed in crash; Teen driver allegedly drunk
COVID Vaccine Updates: Some CT clinics won't require appointments
NY loses Congressional seat by smallest margin ever
20-year-old man sitting in car shot, killed in NYC
Attorney: Black man killed by NC deputies shot in back of head
Man intentionally set his house on fire with roommates inside: Police
Show More
NJ to ease restrictions for outdoor, indoor events
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale
Justice Department opens policing probe over Breonna Taylor death
Unions demand more police in NYC transit system
How to take cheaper vacations amid skyrocketing airfare
More TOP STORIES News