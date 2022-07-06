Society

New York City increases lifeguards' pay to more than $19 an hour amid shortage

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

NYC opens public pools, cuts swim programs due to lifeguard shortage

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city has reached a deal with the lifeguard union to raise starting wages for lifeguards to $19.46 per hour.

They will also develop a training program to fully staff the city's 17 mini pools.

When the city's pools opened last week, there were still vacancies in half of all lifeguard positions.
(Video in media player from previous report)

Swim programs and water aerobics were forced to be canceled.
The Parks Department opened 51 city pools which will remain open through September 11 every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with an hour break from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Mayor Adams released a statement saying, "Every New Yorker deserves to safely enjoy our city's public pools and beaches this summer and my team has taken extraordinary measures to make that happen. Today we reached a deal with the lifeguard union to address the immediate needs of our pools.

"We negotiated for creation of a class of lifeguards who are restricted to mini pools and with this influx of mini pool guards we will be able to very quickly open all of our mini pools, an essential cooling center for young New Yorkers. We are also elevating, for this summer alone, lifeguard pay to $19.46 per hour, and to ensure our beaches and pools are guarded all summer long, we will pay a retention bonus in September to guards who work every week through the end of the summer season.

"Finally, we are collaborating across city agencies on a public safety presence to keep swimmers off closed sections of beach, and working with New York City Emergency Management, the New York City Fire Department, and the New York City Police Department to deploy complementary measures to keep New Yorkers safe.

"While these changes are a step in the right direction, our ability to safely open beaches and pools has been impacted by a national lifeguard shortage, and has also been held back by inefficient practices that are in dire need of further reform. We will continue to work closely to correct course on policies that don't serve New Yorkers and pool resources from all agencies to ensure a fun and safe summer."

ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
EMBED More News Videos

As more local pools and parks are re-opening from pandemic shutdowns, the American Academy of Pediatrics is urging families to provide swim lessons.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityswimmingpoolnyc parkslifeguard
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video: Man pulled from burning car by officers
Exclusive: Man frustrated after house set on fire by illegal fireworks
Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
Search for gunman who killed innocent man during violent NYC weekend
Highland Park parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm
Show More
225 MTA Heroes help Bronx bus riders avoid confusion amid redesign
What we know about 7 victims of July 4th parade shooting
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
2 officers injured during attempted robbery at cellphone store in NYC
Masbia Soup Kitchen rescues produce from farmers markets
More TOP STORIES News