Lincoln Center begins outdoor performances on 'The Green' with 'Restart Stages'

The plaza at Lincoln Center has been converted into a massive green space.
They will have 10 outdoor spaces and stages where they've booked at least 150 events over the next few months including, high school graduations, jazz, ballet, the chamber music society, and arts from all five boroughs.
Most of the programing is free as they work to bring the arts back to New York City safely.
"I think people have missed the arts so much, we've all been kept apart we've all been keeping out distance and you know there is a time when we all start coming together again safely and the arts is one of the things so important to New York," said Henry Timms, President of Lincoln Center. "We cannot imagine New York City without the arts."
The reopening happens as the conversation around mask wearing continues.
The former head of the FDA Scott Gottlieb says that guidelines around indoor mask should be relaxed.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said that even with a large percentage of Americans still reluctant to get the vaccine, recommendations around indoor masking could soon change as more and more American get the shot and the infection rate continues to fall.
At Lincoln Center, you will have to wear a mask at their outdoor stages and spaces.
Opening Monday Night at Lincoln Center: Martha Redbone and Norm Lewis.
There are 150 shows scheduled through September.
ALSO READ | Woman, 94, loses tax exemptions when she is assumed dead
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip