Dina Lohan, mom of Lindsay Lohan, chased by victim, arrested after crash on Long Island

MERRICK, Long Island (WABC) -- Dina Lohan, the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was arrested following a crash with another driver on Long Island this weekend.The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Merrick Mall.According to law enforcement sources, Lohan tried to flee the scene of the accident and was chased down by the victim of the crash before she was taken into custody outside her home.She is expected to appear in district court in Hempstead on Sunday on charges of felony DWI (second offense within ten years), aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving an uninspected vehicle.Lohan is also accused of cursing at Nassau County Police Officers during the arrest.----------