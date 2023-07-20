LIRR Far Rockaway Branch service suspended due to single-car derailment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A partially derailment west of Far Rockaway has resulted in the Far Rockaway Brance service to be suspended east of Valley Stream.

Trains will operate between western terminals and Valley Stream in both directions, with eastbound service terminating and westbound service originating at Valley Stream.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at 34th Street-Penn Station and at Rockaway Blvd. for A Train.

In a statement on the derailment, MTA Spokesperson Michael Cortez said the following:

"At 6:30 p.m. an eastbound LIRR train was entering the Far Rockaway station when the lead car derailed. There were 50 customers onboard the train, with no reported injuries. The cause is under investigation, which is in preliminary stages as LIRR crews respond."

