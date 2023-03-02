LIRR service to Grand Central Madison creates new challenges; MTA urges patience

The LIRR ramped up its full commuter schedule at the gleaming new Grand Central Madison on Monday, but it's also created challenges for some commuters.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- This week, for the first time, the Long Island Railroad began running trains directly from Long Island to Grand Central Madison, but that schedule has had some unintended consequences, leading to some angry passengers.

The images of the Long Island commute this week have not been pretty, with platforms jammed at Jamaica, and some trains very crowded. In one case, a guy wound up standing in the bathroom.

All of it is because of the LIRR's first major schedule shuffle in generations.

On Monday, the LIRR ramped up its full commuter schedule at the gleaming new Grand Central Madison, allowing Long Island commuters, for the first time, access to the east side.

"We have very happy customers here at Grand Central Madison," LIRR President Cathy Rinaldi said.

But Rinaldi admits MTA planners drew down too much service to Penn Station, on the west side, inconveniencing customers who never had any interest in the east side.

Already, trains that have been overcrowded, have been lengthened with extra cars, and starting next week, they'll be continually tweaking schedules.

It's no easy feat post COVID, with just 70% of the pre-pandemic peak ridership, and with patterns that have been all over the place.

MTA leadership is asking their customers to be patient.

"One of the challenges is we're not seeing the same thing every single day, so post COVID Mondays and Fridays are quiet, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are a little busier," Rinaldi said. "But what are we to make of a train that's really, really crowded on a Tuesday and then not at all crowded on a Wednesday?

New York Governor Kathy Hochul chimed in.

"This is a temporary situation," she said. "Any new adjustment, the first new train station in over 100 years, so it's going to take a little bit, but it is very temporary."

All train schedules are available via the Traintime app and online at mta.info.

