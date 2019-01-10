STABBING

Teen stabbed by 3 alleged MS-13 members from his high school on Long Island

Authorities in Suffolk County give a briefing on the arrests of three alleged MS-13 gang members in connection with a stabbing outside a Burger King restaurant in Huntington Station.

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) --
A teenager was stabbed by three alleged MS-13 members from high school behind a Long Island Burger King.

Three alleged gang members are accused of following the 16-year-old victim and a friend out of the fast-food restaurant on New York Avenue in Huntington Station.

That's when they attacked, stabbing the teen in his back, police said.

The suspects took off, but police caught up with them and arrested them about a mile away.

Police said 20-year-old Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 19-year-old Ramon Arevalo Lopez and 17-year-old Oscar Canales Molina were all charged with second-degree assault.

Police said Lopez was the one wielding the knife, although it was recovered from another suspect.

The injured teen was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim and suspects are students at Huntington High School.

