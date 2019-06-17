Home explodes in New Jersey, injuries unclear

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police, fire and PSE&G officials are on the scene of a house explosion in New Jersey Monday, but it is unclear if there are any injuries.

Neighbors reported an explosion and fire at a home on Abbott Avenue in Ridgefield, and video from NewsCopter7 showed a decimated scene.

The explosion littered the street and sidewalk with debris. Witnesses described a noise that sounded similar to a plane crash, and many of them grabbed their kids and ran for safety before they knew what was happening.

"We are en route but don't have additional details at this time," a PSE&G spokesperson said in a statement.
The home appeared to be burnt to the ground in Ridgefield, New Jersey.


Another neighbor tells Eyewitness News that the explosion was in the basement of the home, but she was not sure if anyone was trapped.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

