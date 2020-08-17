Arrests in unsolved murder of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay

Jason Mizell was murdered in Hollis, Queens October 30, 2002, shot at point-blank range with a .40-caliber handgun.
Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC, behind hits such as "It's Tricky" and the Aerosmith remake collaboration "Walk This Way."
The 37-year-old Jay was shot once in the head by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.
Karl Jordan and Ronald Washington have been charged with the murder of Jam Master Jay while engaged in cocaine trafficking, according to an indictment unsealed in the Eastern District of New York that also charged the two with drug offenses.
The murder of Jam Master Jay stemmed from a dispute over drug trafficking, according to the indictment.
According to investigators, Mizell sought to exclude Washington from a large multi-state drug deal. In retaliation, Washington and Jordan conspired to murder, and ultimately executed Mizell.
Washington is currently imprisoned on a prior robbery case. Jordan will be arraigned this afternoon.
