Live with Kelly and Ryan celebrates Ryan Seacrest ahead of his Friday farewell

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- After six seasons at Live with Kelly and Ryan, co-host Ryan Seacrest is leaving the talk show on Friday.

It's a bittersweet moment for fans of the show, who have watched Ryan and Kelly Ripa form a special bond and share unforgettable moments with their viewers over the years.

Kelly's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, will be settling into Ryan's chair starting on Monday, April 17. Mark is a fan-favorite who has often filled in as a co-host on the show over the years.

When Ryan announced his upcoming departure back in February, he told viewers that he was leaving to concentrate on American Idol and other projects.

Kelly and the "Live" team will give Ryan a proper sendoff this week. And you can rest assured this is not the last of Ryan you'll see on "Live." He will come back to visit from time to time.

If you've spent your mornings watching Kelly and Ryan, you know this TV power duo does not pass up an opportunity to have fun.

Here are some of Kelly and Ryan's best moments over the years:

The time Kelly and Ryan wore 40 different costumes for their Halloween show. Kelly told Eyewitness News "This is our audience's favorite show of the year."

The time Kelly and Ryan hit the "highway", traveling virtually on-air one year after the pandemic began.

The time Kelly and Ryan wore outrageous holiday sweaters and were accompanied by star-studded groups of guests.

The time Kelly and Ryan celebrated summer fun by featuring hometown chefs with delicious creations.

Every Friday, Live with Kelly and Ryan is making sure hometown chefs are getting the recognition they deserve!

You can watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" mornings on this station.